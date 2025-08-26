Google Gemini launches new campaign highlighting AI’s role in everyday life

Google Gemini has launched a new campaign, conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, to showcase how its generative AI platform can support people in their daily lives. The initiative aims to build awareness and encourage adoption of Gemini by presenting relatable, real-world scenarios where AI can make a meaningful difference.

The campaign consists of nine short films, each 20 seconds long, that demonstrate Gemini’s use across a range of situations—from helping students prepare for exams to assisting professionals with office tasks, or simplifying everyday challenges. The films position Gemini as “Your Everyday AI Assistant,” designed to ideate, organise, create, and solve problems in ways that feel natural and intuitive.

By highlighting simple, relatable use cases, the campaign intends to make AI feel accessible, moving beyond technical jargon or futuristic narratives. Instead, it frames Gemini as a practical tool that adapts to individual needs—whether supporting creativity and learning, enhancing productivity at work, or helping users manage routine tasks more efficiently.

Speaking about the campaign, Vasudha Misra, president (creative), Lowe Lintas, said: “AI often feels like a big, complex idea, but we wanted to show just how simple it can be. With Google Gemini, all it takes is one press of a button on your Android phone. No complicated setups, no jargon—just real help in real moments.”

The campaign is live across digital and offline platforms.