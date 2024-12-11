Google India adds scenes to 'Call Me Bae' featuring Ananya Panday in new campaign

Call Me Bae, a new show, follows a fashionista navigating life in Bombay with the help of two Android users, Saira and Tammarrah. The series is closely tied to an Android campaign, where FCB India worked with the show’s creators to rewrite and add scenes. These scenes integrate into the storyline, showcasing Android-exclusive features through the #BehenCode gang’s support of Bae.

The campaign’s #DeletedScenes highlight everyday moments where the #AndroidAdvantage helps Gen Z navigate their lives. The films show Android's integration into their routines, from socialising and browsing social media to watching videos and chatting at parties.

Speaking about the campaign, Mayuresh Dubhashi, CCO, FCB India, shared, “This campaign could very easily have been just a celebrity endorsement for the coolest and best OS (Android) out there. Instead, it’s a campaign that feels like content—outtakes, deleted scenes, whatever you want to call.It doesn’t look like an ad, and that was our intent. Through this collaboration with Prime Video’s chart-busting 'Call Me Bae' and the rigor we brought to make it look authentic, we’ve told the story of the #AndroidAdvantage in a way that feels as real and engaging as the series itself”.