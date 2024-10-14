Google India's new ad recreates nostalgic Diwali carnivals

Lowe Lintas, has launched a new ad campaign for Google Shopping that captures the essence of Diwali festivities through a vibrant virtual marketplace experience. Titled Google Shopping ka Mela, the campaign showcases the convenience and variety of Google Shopping, all through the playful lens of a Diwali mela (Diwali carnival).

Advertisment

In an era where digital shopping has become second nature, Google Shopping stands out for a streamlined experience that simplifies product discovery and purchasing. It searches the internet to get the best deals on best brands so that the user gets a holistic view on one platform.

This campaign by Lowe Lintas highlights the platform's unique features, including customising your shopping experience by using different features like price slider, different filters to choose from, personalised suggestions, an intuitive interface that taps the Google ecosystem end-to-end. It allows users to shop seamlessly using products like Google Maps to locate the nearby physical stores and Google Pay – a trusted, efficient and fast way to make payments.

The campaign not only imagines the Google Shopping experience as a virtual Diwali mela that calls out to shoppers with its offers, but also helps them find exactly what they are looking for with its carefully designed filters. The line at the end sums it up perfectly: “Yaha Kho Jaoge to Sab Paoge.” (Lose yourself here, to find whatever you desire.)

The film begins with Farida Jalal, the dadi (grandmother), talking to her poti (granddaughter), Sana, about how she acquired her beloved juttis (a type of slip-on shoe), which are displayed in a photo frame. She shares that she bought them from a Diwali Mela when she was a young girl herself. Now too old to go shopping, it falls upon Sana to introduce her to the mela of online shopping using Google.

They initiate a search for the jutti in the Google search bar, and the Google Shopping experience comes alive in a whimsical mela that resembles the Google interface. Their journey takes them through thousands of juttis, quickly filtering down to the one they are looking for. At the end of their journey, they discover a bond and a memory more precious than the jutti that started it all.

Elaborating on the campaign’s creative direction, Vasudha Misra, president (creative), Lowe Lintas said: “What is Diwali without a mela? From the times of our grandmothers to that of our children, Diwali is forever associated with it - be it at the local maidaan or the one at school. So, when it came to embodying the excitement, the incredible range and serendipitous joy that one feels at Google Shopping, all of us decided to go to the mela.”

Naveen Gaur, group chief operating officer (growth), MullenLowe Lintas Group added: “Working with Google has always been a rewarding experience for us at Lowe Lintas. Our partnership goes beyond campaigns; it’s about understanding how to connect with consumers in today’s fast paced digital world. Together, we’re not just promoting the shopping on Google; we’re shaping the future of shopping and making it more accessible, enjoyable and providing exceptional value with better deals for everyone.”

The Google Shopping campaign will be launched across various digital platforms. With interactive content and targeted messaging, consumers will be encouraged to explore the benefits of using Google Shopping as their preferred online marketplace.

CREDITS:

Agency: Lowe Lintas

Chief Creative Officer: Prateek Bhardwaj

Group Chief Operating Officer (Growth): Naveen Gaur

Chief Strategy Officer: Anurag Prasad

President, Creative: Vasudha Misra

Planning: Pallavi Mehta

Creative Team: Kartikeya Dixit, Sarthak Sharma, Bibaswan Majumdar, Akash Swamy, Surbhi Rathee

Account Management: Sunil Manhas, Aakash Jain, Sarthak Verma

Production House: Chalk & Cheese

Director: Achowe

Producer: Arkoday

Brand: Google India

Google Brand Team: Prithvi Mazumdar, Pranav Verma, Jessica Sharma, Prashant Gutch, Shefali Parashar