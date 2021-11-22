Google launches ad for its Career Certificates program

The ad shows the different ways in which Indians are obsessed with certificates.
Global search engine giant Google's latest ad is a humorous take on the Indian obsession with certificates. We see different people at different stages of their lives earning certificates for their work. This leads up to Google's announcement of its Career Certificates program.
Launched earlier in March 2021, it was created in association with online learning platform Coursera. The certificates are in the fields of data analytics, project management and user experience (UX) design. The courses are aimed at working professionals, who want to get ahead in their careers.
In a blog post, Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks about unemployment from an American perspective. With more businesses embracing digital ways of working, it's estimated that 50 per cent of all employees will need reskilling by 2025, he wrote.
In addition to the courses, the company has also announced that it would be expanding its employer consortium, and introducing new tools to improve the job search process.
More than 130 employers have joined Google's employer consortium to hire people who have earned these certificates. Graduates can share their resumes directly with employers like Anthem, Verizon, Bayer, Deloitte, SAP and Better.com, who are joining Accenture, Walmart, Infosys and, of course, Google.