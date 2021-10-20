Google launches Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones with feature-focused campaign

The phones, however, will not be available for purchase in India for a variety of reasons, according to a Google spokesperson.
Google has announced the launch of the latest variant of its phones - Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The phones are powered by Google Tensor processor and an Android 12 operating system (OS). Tensor is a mobile system on a chip designed specifically around Google AI (artificial intelligence).
To emphasise on the different phone features - such as magic eraser, AI-powered themes that adapt to pictures, and long battery life - Google has uploaded multiple videos on its 'Made By Google' YouTube page. The videos explain each feature in detail.
However, in a statement to NDTV Gadgets 360, a Google spokesperson said that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will not be launched in India.
“Due to a variety of factors, including global demand supply issues, we are not able to make our products available in all the markets (including India). We remain committed to our current Pixel phones and look forward to bringing future Pixel devices to more countries in the future,” the spokesperson told Gadgets 360.
This isn't the first time Google has decided to not bring its newer Pixel phones to India. The same article mentions that the company has not launched any of its recent flagships in the country. These include the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a 5G, and the Pixel 5. However, the regular Pixel 4a was launched in India last year.
Market experts may have reasons to believe that Google does not consider India as a priority market when it comes to flagship Pixel phones.
The Pixel 6 series will be launched in Australia, France, Germany, Japan, and Taiwan. They can also be pre-ordered in key markets, including Canada, as well as the UK and US. The new phones are going on sale in the US, starting October 28.