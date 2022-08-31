Google launches ‘Raho Do Kadam Aagey’ campaign to safeguard against online frauds

The ads show different ways by which scammers con users with unbelievable and attractive offers.
“Lifetime free credit card, no documents required, interest free cash withdrawal. Apply https:// bankna.me/422c8”.
We have all received such messages in our inbox. The messages seem too good to be true, yet also too good to be missed. Despite the implausible offerings they promise, many give into clicking these links and becoming a victim of financial frauds.
Google, in its latest campaign under ‘Safer with Google’ initiative, attempts to raise awareness about this common menace. In a series of four ads, the tech giant urges users to ‘Raho Do Kadam Aagey’ by following two steps- one, never click on suspicious links and two, never sharing your bank details.
The four ads show different ways by which scammers con users with unbelievable and attractive offers. The ads also have a call to action to log onto Google's Safety Centre. An ad featuring actor Rajkummar Rao speaks of ‘juicy deals’ on the internet.
Another ad with actor Sanya Malhotra dangles the carrot of an online lottery.
Actress Neena Gupta busts the myth of a no-interest home loan.
It has also brought out an ad in Telugu featuring actor Rana Daggubati. The ad highlights how scammers can take on the role of government bodies as well, creating fake websites for electricity bill payments.
Google has issued the campaign in public interest in association with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY). The platform had launched awareness campaigns for safer internet usage last year as well.
The campaign by Lowe Lintas featured entrepreneurs and SME business owners, who use Google Tools to carry out daily tasks pertaining to their business. The ads highlighted how Google Tools help keep them safe from scams and phishing attacks and also keep their privacy intact and their businesses running smoothly.
Recently HDFC Bank also brought out a campaign, featuring Anuradha Menon aka Lola Kutty as a 'Vigil Aunty', on safe banking.