Google Meet ad takes on Zoom with 'free-for-all' proposition

Google Meet will be free to use for schools, colleges, hospitals and other institutions as well. "Whether it’s hospitals supporting patients via telehealth, banks working with loan applicants, retailers assisting customers remotely, or manufacturers interacting safely with warehouse technicians, businesses across every industry are using Meet to stay connected. If you’re one of the six million companies and organisations that use G Suite to power remote productivity, you already have access to Meet. Admins simply need to enable Meet by following instructions outlined on our Help Center," concludes the post.