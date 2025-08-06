Google mocks Apple Intelligence in new Pixel 10 ad

With the tunes of Dr Dre’s The Next Episode in the background, Google, in a new ad, teased its upcoming Pixel 10 smartphone series and jabbed Apple’s long-delayed rollout of Siri and AI features while at it.

31 seconds long, we are told you could “just change your phone” if you bought “a new phone because of a feature that’s coming soon, but it’s been coming soon for a full year.”

The ad drops at a time when, as per a Bloomberg report, Apple CEO Tim Cook declared the artificial intelligence revolution "as big or bigger" than transformative technologies like the internet, smartphones, and mobile applications.

But why did Apple’s Siri updates for the iPhone 16 take such a long time? The Times of India quoted Apple's software chief Craig Federighi as admitting that Apple's initial approach "just doesn't work reliably enough to be an Apple product."

As Google’s Pixel nears a launch and AI is the hostelling feature for smartphone brands, it’s not surprising to see it mock Apple.

“Ask more of your phone,” says Google.