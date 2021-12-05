Google Pay cautions against phishing messages

As the use of payment apps accelerates, brands are making efforts to educate consumers on user safety.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, told the parliament on Wednesday (1 December ‘21) that digital payments have grown to 5,554 crores in FY2020-21 from 1,004 crores in FY2016-17.
Digital payment apps have become an integral part of our lives. Ask yourself, how many times have you stepped outside of your home without a purse or a wallet secure in the knowledge that you can transact using the payment app(s) on your smartphone?
An increase in usage also means digital thefts, like the usage of payment apps, is on the rise. Google Pay's latest ad tackles the situation of phishing messages that lure unsuspecting users to click on them and to disclose their personal data.
Airtel too ran a similar campaign earlier this year (2021) wherein it asked people to be mindful before sending money to unknown people.
