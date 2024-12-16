Google Pay highlights easy credit card payments in new campaign

Lowe Lintas, in partnership with Google Pay, has launched a campaign showing the ease of using credit cards in the GPay app. In a world of digital payments, credit card use is still limited to POS machines and large purchases. This campaign shows how adding credit cards to GPay makes everyday transactions easier and secure.

The campaign video shows a sibling exchange highlighting the ease of using credit cards on GPay. It begins at a petrol pump, where the sister taps her phone to pay, outsmarting her brother. The story continues at an ice cream cart, with the sister using the scan-to-pay feature, and ends at a restaurant, where the phone’s lock ensures security.

Prateek Bhardwaj, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, sharing his excitement about the campaign said, "This is Google Pay's third campaign with the 'Sab tick hai' brand language, and it feels so good in this day and age to have a spell of consistency on a brand. With this credit card campaign, Sab tick hai continues to deliver our core messages in a language that is uniquely ours - energetic, authentic and simply tick!"

Naveen Gaur, group chief operating officer (growth), MullenLowe Lintas Group added, "This collaboration with Google Pay highlights the convergence of innovation, convenience, and consumer trust. By creatively demonstrating the versatility of credit cards on GPay, we’re not just enhancing user experiences but also enabling the platform to tap into a broader audience segment, driving adoption and engagement in the evolving digital payments ecosystem."

The campaign is a comprehensive initiative across TV, digital platforms, OOH, Spotify, e-commerce, packaging, voice assistants, and social commerce for maximum reach.