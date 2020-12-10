Google Pay presents punching UPI PIN as remedy for hasty transactions

The second round of punching the pin (albeit irritating) acts as a speed breaker to a hasty user racing to close a transaction on the payments app.
Google’s latest campaign for its payments app Google Pay ‘jaldi karenge, jaldbaazi nahi’ is a watered down version of the age old Indian saying ‘Jaldi ka kaam Shaitan ka hai’ (or, a hasty job is devil’s work). The film highlights that the Google Pay app doesn’t permit a transaction with punching in the UPI PIN even thought it takes a few extra seconds to conduct the transaction.
In the hyperfast digital world, every additional second of wait time adds to the discomfort of users. The second round of punching the pin (albeit irritating) acts as a speed breaker to a hasty user racing to close a transaction. It allows a quick second thought, an instant revision of the transaction details.
The Google Pay ads turn this discomfort on its head and present it as a good thing. They in a way are targeted at a grumpy user who needs consoling. The films explain that one needs to be cautious about digital transactions, even if it requires a few extra seconds.
In one of the ads, the user gets saved from paying more than the required amount by the UPI PIN. In another occasion, the user takes a pause and decides to a conduct a digital transaction instead of getting someone else to physically deposit the money at the bank.
The ads further go on to highlight the safety of digital transactions especially because of the dual layer of security provided by the bank and Google Play itself.