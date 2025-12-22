Google Pay taps into everyday Delhi moments with ‘Authentic Dilli Party’

Google Pay has launched a new geo-targeted campaign titled ‘Authentic Dilli Party’, focused on everyday experiences that define life in the national capital. The campaign draws from familiar Delhi moments across food, travel and daily routines, positioning digital payments as part of these interactions.

The campaign features a series of films and outdoor executions that reference well-known locations, local habits and seasonal behaviours associated with the city. From neighbourhood food spots to auto rides and routine transactions, the narrative links these moments to Google Pay’s usage across peer-to-peer transfers, merchant payments and recharges.

As part of the initiative, users in Delhi can participate through specific in-app actions, including payments and recharges, with an associated cashback incentive available until the end of the year.

The rollout spans digital platforms as well as out-of-home formats such as print, transit media and hoardings, using city-specific creative cues. The campaign aims to strengthen Google Pay’s local relevance by aligning the product with Delhi’s cultural and transactional landscape.