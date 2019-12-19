Google Pay’s product director is the hero of the brand’s latest advert

In an interview with afaqs!, Jain mentioned, “Our marketing is driven mainly by three things: social media, the Mi Fan community and word of mouth. If you look at our social media pages, including mine or our team members', you'll see that many of our pages are rated as some of the most active pages on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter. 85 per cent of people who buy Xiaomi phones in India are between the age group of 18 and 34. While they may or may not be the end users, they are the decision makers. And so, these people are Xiaomi's brand ambassadors. Which is why I have always said that we don't have big Bollywood stars or the Khans - we actually have fans.”