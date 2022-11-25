Google Pixel takes its features a bit too literally

The new campaign from the agency Talented brings the ‘Google Original Chips’ and ‘Eraser’ to India.
There are smartphone ads and then there are smartphone ads. This is the latter. This is the one where a phone’s features are not only promoted, but literally brought to life.
For its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, Google roped in Talented, a creative agency, to bring the technology giant’s ‘Original Chips’ to India. The chips were first spotted in Japan in 2021, when Google was promoting the Pixel 6 in the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’.
The Pixel is the only smartphone range in which you will find Google’s chip, ‘Tensor’. On all other Android-powered smartphones, you will find chips from rivals, such as Snapdragon, Qualcomm and MediaTek.
Talented decided to cast actors Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal in the ad, which is part fun and part intriguing, because the former is seen using the chips pack as he’d use a smartphone.
The colours of the packs resemble those of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro; an effort to increase brand recall when you think of ‘chips’.
In Japan, Google did give out actual potato chips in the colours of the phones when both Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 were launched. Unfortunately, Indian consumers won’t get to taste the potato chips.
Google has also launched another ad, starring writer and former actress Twinkle Khanna. The spot illustrates the phone’s ‘Magic Eraser’, which lets the user erase stuff, just like a real eraser.
Talented has made these ads for Google India on a project basis.
Credits
Agency: Talented
Creatives: Binaifer Dulani, Kushal Lalvani, P.G. Aditiya, Samyukkta Murali
Films: Nabil Kureshi
Brand Strategy & Films: Priyanka Borah