Google Pixel recreates ‘Love Actually’ for the holidays

To showcase the Google Pixel’s filmmaking prowess, Google and WPP Media Futures Group brought back Martine McCutcheon and Thomas Brodie-Sangster to recreate and refresh moments from Love Actually, a well-loved film during the holiday season.

Advertisment

From the lobster costume to the drum solo, the decision to revisit these iconic scenes was intentional. “… Love Actually remains one of the top three most-searched Christmas films worldwide since 2004,” says The Drum.

“With ‘It’s Pixel, actually’, we’ve used the magic from one of the UK’s most beloved holiday films to show how the Google Pixel 10 helps anyone capture truly cinematic moments,” Famous Campaigns quoted Eileen Mannion, VP of Marketing at Google UK, as saying.

The ad follows Pixel’s recent push in the United States to persuade creature of habit and basketball superstar Steph Curry to switch to Pixel. Made by 72andSunny Los Angeles, the film shows that if Curry, a stickler for routine, can change his phone, then anybody can.