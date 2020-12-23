Google remakes the song 'Photograph' to highlight features of 'Photos'

The search engine giant's new ad is a parody version of Canadian rock band Nickelback's 2005 song 'Photograph'. It features the band's lead singer Chad Kroeger.
If you've watched Canadian band Nickelback's song 'Photograph', which was released in 2005, do you remember the video's opening frame? No worries if you don't. You can watch the new ad by Google for 'Photos', which uses a similar photo frame.
In the video for 'Photograph', Nickelback's lead vocalist Chad Kroeger is holding out a photo frame to the camera. The Google Photos ad features Kroeger holding out a frame that has him holding a mobile phone to the camera.
Released earlier this week, the Google Photos ad is a parody version of 'Photograph'. Featuring Kroeger, the one-minute-10-second-long video shows the different features of Google Photos, like highlights, recent memories, analysing and organising similar photos, adding locations to photographs, etc.
In a statement about the ad published in Adweek, Kroeger said, "Fifteen years ago, we had no idea that the photos on our mobile devices would become such a ubiquitous part of all of our lives. When Google approached us with the idea about marrying the song with Google Photos, we felt like it would be a fun and nostalgic way to give the song a lyrical refresh and share some of our favourite memories."
The video looks back at Kroeger's memories with the band and how different he looks now. It even compares his hair to a ramen bowl - “Is it my hair or just a ramen bowl.”
The ad was released by Google on its YouTube channel. Sharing the ad, the search engine giant wrote: "Google Photos makes it easy to look back on the photos that make you laugh: matching bow ties, noodle-like hair, selfies, and all."