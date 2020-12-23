Google remakes the song 'Photograph' to highlight features of 'Photos'

If you've watched Canadian band Nickelback's song 'Photograph', which was released in 2005, do you remember the video's opening frame? No worries if you don't. You can watch the new ad by Google for 'Photos', which uses a similar photo frame.

In the video for 'Photograph', Nickelback's lead vocalist Chad Kroeger is holding out a photo frame to the camera. The Google Photos ad features Kroeger holding out a frame that has him holding a mobile phone to the camera.