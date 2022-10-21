Google rolls out My Ad Center globally; gives users greater control over ads they watch

Users will also have the ability to turn off ads personalisation completely from easy-to-find controls on My Ad Center.
To strengthen the way users control their ad experiences and to help businesses thrive in a privacy-first environment. Google has announced the global roll-out of My Ad Center, on Search, YouTube and Discover. Users around the world will have the choice to see more of the brands and topics they like and less of the ones they don’t either directly from the ads or from the center.
Users can choose to block sensitive ads, and learn more about the information used to personalise their ad experience and control it based on preferences. Users will also have the ability to turn off ads personalisation completely from easy-to-find controls on My Ad Center.
The option to turn off personalised ads in My Ad Center applies to ads users see on and off Google, and will automatically apply on any device where they are signed in to their Google account.
In My Ad Center, users have the ability to see fewer ads in five sensitive categories, including alcohol, dating, gambling, pregnancy and parenting, and weight loss. Before, this feature affected ads shown on YouTube and Display. Now, it expands to ads shown on Search and Discover.