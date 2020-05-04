Google's initiative against bad ads in the times of coronavirus

Improving enforcement against phishing and "trick-to-click" ads

If it finds that specific categories of ads are more prone to abuse, Google claims to prioritise its resources to prevent bad actors from taking advantage of users. Spencer mentions that one of the areas that the company has become familiar with is phishing - a common practice used by deceptive players to collect personal information from users under false pretenses. "For example, in 2019 we saw more bad actors targeting people seeking to renew their passport. These ads mimicked real ads for renewal sites but their actual intent was to get users to provide sensitive information such as their social security or credit card number. Another common area of abuse is “trick-to-click” ads—which are designed to trick people into interacting with them by using prominent links (for example, “click here”) often designed to look like computer or mobile phone system warnings. Because we’ve come to expect certain recurring categories like phishing and “trick-to-click,” we’re able to more effectively fight them," writes Spencer.