Google's new ads focus on Internet safety from a business owner's lens

Shubhajit Sen, founding partner, A Priori Consultants (former CMO of Micromax), points out that it is likely that Google’s latest campaign was borne out of two things. One, as a result of the environment and, two, as a result of the competitors in the space.

“From the first lockdown onwards, people were spending more time online. Many Indians, for the first time, started financial and commercial transactions. This has led to an increase in online security issues, like phishing, fraud and harassment.”