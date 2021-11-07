Google's newest spot emphasises on the features of JioPhone Next

The ad is a visual demonstration of the different features that the smartphone will carry.
Shortly after the launch of its India-first affordable smartphone - Google India has created an ad for the JioPhone Next. The phone is meant to be a coming together of ease of access as well as operation of the Android system.
JioPhone Next is an affordable, smartphone based on an optimised version of Android called Pragati OS. According to a Google blog, the phone aims to increase access to millions of apps available on the Play Store. It also comes with over the air updates support for new features, customisation, security updates, etc. The smartphone will be available in India during Diwali at Jio and Reliance Retail’s network of retail locations.
Google and Jio have worked closely to create this OS with unique capabilities that have been built to cater to the diverse needs of the Indian consumer, including read-aloud and language translation for any on-screen text, a great camera with India-centric Snapchat lenses, etc.
The embedded voice-first features will also enable people to consume content and navigate the phone in their language of choice. With dual SIM support and the powerful Jio network, JioPhone Next will open a world of opportunities for users, enabling millions more to benefit from the power of the Internet.