Gopal Snacks positions traditional snacks like gathiya as the perfect fix for small hunger

Gopal Snacks has introduced a new campaign, Life Mein Khali Pet Kuchh Nahi Hota, created by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, presenting Gathiya as a solution to everyday small-hunger moments. The films feature Tara Sutaria, Mithila Palkar and Ridhi Dogra, and are directed by Afshan Shaikh of Not Bad Films.

Advertisment

The company, which manufactures more than 85 snack variants, is known for its Gathiya, a chickpea-flour snack widely associated with Gujarat. The brand is one of India’s largest producers of gathiya and snack pellets.





Explaining the campaign direction, Manish Bhatt, founder director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, said: “Hunger, big or small, has always been a fundamental human challenge. While there are countless solutions for big hunger, the world often overlooks the small hunger between two meals that disrupts our emotions, mood, and ability to do even the simplest things in life.

Tapping into this universal truth, in a world where everything comes to a standstill when hunger strikes, the campaign introduces the insight ‘Life Mein Khali Pet Kuchh Nahi Hota’.”





Raj Bipinbhai Hadvani, whole-time director & chief executive officer, Gopal Snacks, said: “According to our recent consumer feedback, not just the native geographies like Saurashtra or Gujarat, but everyone who has tasted it has developed an affinity towards Gathiya, across many regions in India. That’s why we decided to perceptually elevate Gathiya from a regional favourite to a big snacking solution for every Indian taste-bud through this multi-media campaign running on TV, OTT, Digital, Print, Outdoor and more.”

The campaign includes three films aimed at distinct audience groups — young consumers, office-goers and families — with tones ranging from playful to emotional.