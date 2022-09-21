Gourmet coffee brand Coffeeza appoints Tute Consult as their Strategic Communications Partner

Tute Consult will be responsible for creating awareness, establishing and amplifying Coffeeza’s image.
Coffeeza, a gourmet coffee brand based out of Goa that focuses on making great-tasting, café style coffee accessible to every home, has appointed Tute Consult, an integrated marketing and communications firm, to further its presence amidst its B2C and B2B stakeholders. Tute Consult will be responsible for creating awareness, establishing and amplifying Coffeeza’s image by curating a strategic communication approach that will enhance the brand’s offering holistically in the Indian and global markets.
Coffeeza is a premium coffee brand that offers single-serve Aluminium coffee capsules, coffee machines, ground coffee, pour-over coffee bags and other accessories that allow customers to indulge in beverages like Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte and more easily at home. The brand is on a mission to make break-time special for coffee lovers by offering a range of premium and great-tasting coffee products.
Speaking about the partnership, Rahul Aggarwal, Founder & CEO - Coffeeza said, “We are super excited to be associated with Tute Consult as our communications partner. Having more than a decade of experience in this field, I am sure that they will help us build a global premium coffee brand for coffee lovers, who deserve those much-needed breaks in life that make them feel special. We are looking forward to a long and mutually beneficial association and we cannot wait to begin this brewtiful journey.”
Commenting on another win in the F&B sector, Komal Lath, founder, Tute Consult, said, “FMCG, retail and D2C are strong pillars for Tute and we are excited to have Coffeeza on board with us to brew some beautiful narratives together. Using our signature tools, strategic ideation and execution, we are poised to build Coffeeza as a strong domestic and global brand in the time to come.”