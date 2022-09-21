Gourmet coffee brand Coffeeza appoints Tute Consult as their Strategic Communications Partner

Speaking about the partnership, Rahul Aggarwal, Founder & CEO - Coffeeza said, “We are super excited to be associated with Tute Consult as our communications partner. Having more than a decade of experience in this field, I am sure that they will help us build a global premium coffee brand for coffee lovers, who deserve those much-needed breaks in life that make them feel special. We are looking forward to a long and mutually beneficial association and we cannot wait to begin this brewtiful journey.”