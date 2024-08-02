Government urges BCCI to crack down on surrogate tobacco ads by sportspersons

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Ministry suggested measures like signing an anti-tobacco declaration and banning tobacco ads at BCCI-hosted events.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to prevent sportspersons from promoting tobacco and related products, as reported by The Hindu. In a letter to BCCI President Roger Binny, the ministry emphasised that tobacco advertising should be strictly prohibited at all board-sanctioned sporting events, including the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The MoHFW emphasised that sportspersons, particularly cricketers, serve as role models for young people, promoting a healthy, active, and productive lifestyle. The ministry expressed disappointment over the surrogate advertising of tobacco, alcohol, and related products by some of the most famous cricketers and actors during events like the IPL.
In the letter to BCCI, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Atul Goel stated, “Taking a considerate view of the issue, the BCCI may take positive measures to prevent these surrogate advertisements of tobacco and or alcohol-related products by sportspersons. Few suggested measures are - signing an anti-tobacco Declaration of Interest form, not promote/advertise in stadiums or events hosted or partnered by BCCI, issuing directives to sportspersons under BCCI’s ambit to refrain from surrogate promotion/partnership/advertisement of tobacco and related products."
It further added, “Also it is hereby requested not to allow such surrogate advertisements by other celebrities in sporting events of the BCCI, such as IPL. I hope you appreciate that celebrities engaging in these surrogate advertisements are followed as role models by millions of youth not only within the country but across the world.”
The MoHFW stated that implementing these measures would not only help reduce tobacco consumption but also strengthen the image of sportspersons as champions of health and fitness.
The ministry highlighted that tobacco is a major contributor to cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic lung diseases, and diabetes, noting that India ranks second globally in tobacco-related deaths.