GOVO ropes in Sidharth Malhotra as Brand Ambassador

Speaking about the association, Varun Poddar, founder, GOVO said, "We are extremely excited to have Sidharth Malhotra on board. Sidharth's exceptional popularity and undeniable appeal, combined with his unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, align perfectly with GOVO's core values. This association marks a significant milestone for us as we strive to elevate our position as the preferred choice for audio enthusiasts worldwide. With this association, we are confident that we will reach unprecedented heights in the industry."