Gozoop bags digital mandate for Storia foods

Gozoop India’s leading digital-first integrated marketing companies has successfully won the Digital mandate for Storia, a food and beverage company. As part of the digital duties, Gozoop will strengthen the brand’s presence across social media and other digital platforms. Along with social media, Gozoop will also be helping the brand with influencer outreach.
Gozoop will be in charge of developing effective digital engagement strategies for Storia. Their key responsibilities will be to focus on social media management, development of creative assets and search engine. The long term association aims to integrate the digital presence across platforms, build content seamlessly across all platforms and also build influencer community for the brand.
Speaking on the partnership, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gozoop said, "The passion, clarity of thought and the values that we see in Vishal and his team at Storia resonate with the work culture & core values of Gozoop. This is a very important ingredient to be able to do magical work together. As their trusted partner, we are looking to accelerate the journey of Storia with digital first storytelling and build it as one of the most loved brands not just in India but globally.”
Commenting on the association, Vishal Shah, founder and managing director, Storia Foods & Beverages added, “Gozoop's experience of digital landscape, understanding of consumer’s digital behaviour and insight-driven approach for creative communication, will help us augment our visibility, strengthen the reach and boost our marketing efforts to achieve optimal results. We look forward to a long and rich partnership.”