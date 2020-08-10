Gozoop bags digital mandate for Storia foods

Speaking on the partnership, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gozoop said, "The passion, clarity of thought and the values that we see in Vishal and his team at Storia resonate with the work culture & core values of Gozoop. This is a very important ingredient to be able to do magical work together. As their trusted partner, we are looking to accelerate the journey of Storia with digital first storytelling and build it as one of the most loved brands not just in India but globally.”