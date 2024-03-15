GOZOOP Group bags integrated creative and digital mandate of Love Depot

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The mandate will be serviced by the group’s Mumbai office.
GOZOOP Group, a global independent integrated marketing group, has bagged the integrated creative and social media mandate for Love Depot, a pleasure superstore owned by TTK Healthcare. The mandate will be serviced by the group’s headquarter in Mumbai.
The responsibilities of the group include crafting & executing a creative strategy for the brand across all touchpoints. The group will be leveraging a multi-channel approach across conventional and unconventional platforms to tackle the challenges of the sexual wellness category.
TTK Healthcare is a consumer goods firms and also home to a number of trusted consumer brands like Skore Condoms, Woodwards Gripe Water and Eva Deodorants.
Love Depot's offerings include International and Indian pleasure brands to Indian consumers, promoting inclusivity by catering to different tastes and preferences. With a view to normalise the pursuit of pleasure, the brand is working hard to destigmatise the category as a whole, and provide a one stop shop for all things pleasure.
About partnering with GOZOOP Group, Arjun Siva, head of digital and eCommerce for TTK Healthcare shared, “We are looking forward to our partnership with GOZOOP Group and to work collaboratively in this journey of fearlessly pushing the envelope and breaking boundaries. We want to make pleasure accessible for everyone and we look forward to engaging with our audiences through open dialogue and education which will drive acceptance.”
“In today's tactical and transactional world of marketing, collaborating with Love Depot is a delight. Their dedication to purpose-driven marketing aims to alter the perceptions around pleasure and challenge stereotypes. Excitingly, we're positioned to pioneer a new category while shattering it at the same time. One-line brief is to simply #BreakTheBox!” shared Amyn Ghadiali, president - business and integration, GOZOOP Group.
Recently, GOZOOP group entered into a strategic collaboration with Puretech Digital and formed GZPure to boost media and brand capabilities.