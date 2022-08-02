GOZOOP Group bags social media duties of Spexmojo

The mandate was won following a competitive multi-agency pitch and will be managed by the group’s Mumbai office.
GOZOOP Group, an integrated marketing group has bagged the social media mandate of Spexmojo Technologies, followed by a multi-agency pitch. An online eyewear discovery platform, Spexmojo Technologies allows its consumers to discover the best eyewear buying options in their neighbourhood through a tech-enabled platform.
The mandate will be handled by the Mumbai office of GOZOOP Group and will focus on creating relevant and conversational content for the brand’s Facebook, Instagram & Twitter platforms. The agency will also be responsible for content planning and execution, ensuring the connection with the target community, cultivating relationships and building brand recognition through social channels.
Spexmojo will connect consumers with opticians, offering them the widest range and the best quality products in the market. The brand also aims to bring into India a range of high-quality international brands in the eyewear category.
Partnering with GOZOOP Group, Shobit Gupta, promoter director, Spexmojo Technologies, shares “Over the last year, Spexmojo has become a trusted eyewear partner for millions of Indian consumers. We believe that partnering with GOZOOP will help us boost our strategy and polish the brand’s presence across our target audience. With GOZOOP’s years of experience in the digital marketing space and their future-oriented approach, I am sure we will reach greater heights.”
Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), GOZOOP Group said, “Spexmojo’s ambitions and challenges are the kind we love having here at GOZOOP. We look forward to adding our unique mix of mojo and magic to the brand. Exciting times!”