GOZOOP Group wins integrated marketing mandate for Fit AF

The agency will cater to SEO, Media, PR and Influencer Marketing mandates for the brand.
GOZOOP group, an independent marketing group, has bagged an integrated marketing mandate for Fit AF, a homegrown whey protein brand. The brand aims to bridge the manufacturing and flavor gap existing in the Indian health and fitness industry.
As part of the mandate, GOZOOP group will be enhancing the brand's positioning among the target audience with strategic communication. They will be responsible for optimizing the brand search engine results and digital media capabilities as well as maintaining a consistent voice across media platforms through PR strategies. Leveraging the new age vision and mission of the brand, GOZOOP Group will also ideate and manage influencer led communications to reach out to a larger set of audiences.
Founded in 2021, Fit AF is a homegrown whey protein brand with strong origins in Hyderabad. With a unique blend of protein and distinguished flavors, the aim is to offer a wholesome fitness regime and be the preferred partner for enthusiasts that live, breathe and speak fitness in a truly Indianised way. Fit AF operates under the parent company Fitride Labs,
Aman Lalwani, chief executive officer and director, Fitride Labs shares, "We believe that it is an impeccable communication strategy that helps a brand set itself apart in a populated market. It helps in the establishment of a truly distinct image that consumers can relate to. With GOZOOP Group's experience along with their passionate & creative workforce, we are positive that it will be a victorious partnership."
Commenting on the win, Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), GOZOOP Group says, “GOZOOP Group has a proven track record of working with customer-centric startups and providing a personalised approach on the business. We look forward to this partnership and truly believe in the idea of encouraging generations towards #FitIndia.”
GOZOOP Group has shaped noteworthy brands in the fitness and wellness industry with their expertise in creative communication and execution. Through this association the independent marketing group aims to further deliver focused and solution-oriented results for the brand.