GOZOOP Group wins Social Media and Online Reputation Management mandate for XYXX

The agency will be responsible for enhancing creative communication and social listening capabilities of the brand on digital platforms.
GOZOOP Group, an independent marketing group has bagged Social Media and Online Reputation Management mandate for the premium men’s comfort wear and innerwear - XYXX. Both sophisticated and stylish, the sustainability conscious brand is focused on elevating its digital presence across markets.
As part of the mandate, GOZOOP Group will be handling social media management duties as well as online reputation, customer support management for the brand. The team is responsible for building communities and recognition for the brand through social media with impactful creative assets.
Founded in 2016 by Yogesh Kabra, XYXX is a hip, millennial-first men’s lifestyle label. Since its inception, XYXX has strived to create products that challenge the status quo in the innerwear segment, keeping innovation, craftsmanship, comfort and customer experience as true north. The product offering spans innerwear, loungewear and athleisure, and caters to the young, discerning Indian man.
Sonal Rai, chief marketing Officer, XYXX Apparels shares, “We believe that a brand's communication strategy and digital initiatives need to share a common vision and voice across all platforms. Trusting GOZOOP Group’s expertise, approach and experience in the digital world, we are ecstatic to have them as our digital agency.”
Commenting on the win, Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), GOZOOP Group says, “We are delighted to be partnering with a very collaborative and encouraging client on this fast growing comfort wear brand. XYXX’s brand ambitions are exciting and challenging — just the kind of mandate that we love taking up at GOZOOP.”
Currently XYXX is motivating people to be true to themselves and follow their own instincts through the #PlayYourWay campaign leveraged on digital media featuring Indian Cricketer KL Rahul. GOZOOP Group with their expertise has amplified the communication to a larger audience through the brand’s social media platforms.