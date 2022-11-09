GOZOOP Group wins the integrated mandate for robotic brand ECOVACS ROBOTICS

Followed by a multi-agency pitch, GOZOOP Group’s Mumbai office is leading the mandate.
Independent marketing group, GOZOOP Group wins the integrated mandate for ECOVACS ROBOTICS in India, a market leader in the smart home robotics segment. Headquartered in Mumbai, the group will be responsible for the brand’s communication strategy, social media, public relations and influencer marketing.
As part of the mandate, GOZOOP Group will also be focusing on developing and implementing strategies to build awareness of the brand's product portfolio.
ECOVACS is a market leader in the smart home robotics category with more than two decades of experience in creating products that are built with thoughtful design and inventive industry-leading technology.
Commenting on the association, Christy Chau, head of marketing, APAC, ECOVACS ROBOTICS shares, “With our vision – Robotics for All, we aim to simplify the life of our customers by introducing them to advanced technologies that can help them win over time and enjoy life every day. We are thrilled to partner with GOZOOP Group in building our brand India. With their knowledge and expertise, we are confident of creating conversations that will resonate with customers in the region.”
Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), GOZOOP Group shares, “We are delighted to be associated with ECOVACS ROBOTICS and are keen to bring alive their vision of making every day simple and carefree for all.”
ECOVACS ROBOTICS recently unveiled actress Yami Gautam as their first Indian brand ambassador. Aligned with GOZOOP Group’s expertise, ECOVACS has signed multi-platform advertising and marketing campaigns with the actress as a strong advocate for the brand’s legacy of innovation through robotic transformation that will break new ground in the Indian market.