GOZOOP Group wins the integrated mandate for robotic brand ECOVACS ROBOTICS

Commenting on the association, Christy Chau, head of marketing, APAC, ECOVACS ROBOTICS shares, “With our vision – Robotics for All, we aim to simplify the life of our customers by introducing them to advanced technologies that can help them win over time and enjoy life every day. We are thrilled to partner with GOZOOP Group in building our brand India. With their knowledge and expertise, we are confident of creating conversations that will resonate with customers in the region.”