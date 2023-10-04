GOZOOP HAWK bags digital customer service mandate for Godrej Properties

The mandate will be serviced from the agency’s headquarter in Mumbai.
GOZOOP HAWK, a data-driven customer experience agency, has won the digital customer service mandate for Godrej Properties, a prominent player in India's real estate landscape.
Headquartered in Mumbai, the agency takes on the pivotal role of overseeing and managing interactions between the brand and its online community. The customer experience agency will collaborate closely with Godrej Properties to analyze social media conversations comprehensively and provide relevant solutions aimed at enhancing the overall customer experience.
Godrej Properties, a leading real estate developer in India known for its consumer-centric approach, is combining a 125-year legacy of trust with a commitment to design and technology. GOZOOP HAWK will further enhance its digital presence by providing strategic digital listening and reputation management services.
Commenting on this partnership, Premkumar Iyer, president, GOZOOP HAWK shares, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Godrej Properties Limited. Our shared commitment towards elevating customer experience to new heights will undoubtedly result in developing industry-leading initiatives in the future. Onwards and Upwards!”
Godrej Properties believes in the philosophy of innovation, sustainability and excellence in the real estate industry. Through our strategic alliance with the brand, we embark on a transformative journey to reshape the landscape of customer experience within the sector. Our unwavering commitment to harnessing innovation and expertise will elevate the value we provide,” Rohan Bhansali, chairman & co-founder, GOZOOP Group added.