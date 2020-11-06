Gozoop secures digital mandate for Taj brand for third consecutive year

Gozoop and IHCL’s association, which commenced in 2017, has grown from strength to strength. Over the past three years, Gozoop has worked collaboratively on IHCL’s marquee brand, Taj, in addition to Vivanta and SeleQtions. Gozoop’s endeavor has been to build on the distinctiveness and legacy of the Taj brand whilst ensuring it stays relevant with the new age audience. For brand Vivanta, the team created a digital media presence that was differentiated and connected with relevant target audiences. Similarly for SeleQtions, which was a new brand for IHCL, Gozoop played a key role in building a distinct voice for the brand across social media platforms. The journey continues with the launch of IHCL’s latest innovative offering – Qmin.