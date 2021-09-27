Gozoop wins Creative and Social Media Mandate for TradeSmart Online

TradeSmart is a venture of the larger organization, VNS Finance & Capital Services.
Gozoop has won the creative and social media mandate for TradeSmart, a new age technology led leading discount brokerage stock trading firms in India. A member of NSE, TradeSmart provides online trading in - Cash, Futures & Options, Currency Derivatives, Commodities, Mutual Funds and ETFs for investors and online traders.
As a part of the mandate, leading digital first integrated marketing agency, Gozoop will be responsible to build communities and recognition through the brand Social Media with impactful creative assets.
TradeSmart is a venture of the larger organization, VNS Finance & Capital Services and harps on the use of the latest technology and automation with high grade security that suits modern trading needs. TradeSmart was formed with a single agenda in mind, to improve the experience of the users indulged in the trading business.
Vikas Singhania, CEO, TradeSmart, said, “We believe that technology can rule the world today and building a community would be seamless with a Digital-First Approach. Gozoop will be a great partner for this slant to add on to our digital communications strategy. We look forward to move towards greater opportunities in the coming year with Gozoop’s expertise. ”
Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder of Gozoop, said, “GOZOOP has a proven track-record in building new-age businesses. With an integrated creative plus digital mandate we are in a unique position to help TradeSmart win in this new world. We look forward to #BreakingTheBox with them.”