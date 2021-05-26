Gozoop wins creative digital mandate for Villain Lifestyle

Villain is a men’s fashion and lifestyle brand that aims to celebrate the antagonist’s story through products that are trend-breaking, masculine and strong. The brand is founded by ex-bad boys of Beardo, Ashutosh Valani & Priyank Shah, in brand partnership with KGF-famed Rocking Star Yash. The trio came together to introduce the brand with a vision of making it a cool brand for the youth, exclusively for men. Villain aims to make style statements more accessible and affordable for the youth with a wide range of products like fragrances, hoodies, t-shirts and so on. This brand is perfect for all men who believe in styling and keeping the vibe of their style alive!