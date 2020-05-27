Gozoop wins digital customer service mandate for OPPO

As part of the mandate, Gozoop will be creating a dedicated Omni-channel Consumer Experience Team (CET), which will be handling digital customer support for the brand.
Gozoop – One of India’s leading digital-first integrated marketing companies has won the Digital Customer Service mandate for OPPO, following a multi-agency pitch.
OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first smartphone - “Smiley Face”- in 2008, this marked the beginning of their journey to explore and pioneer extraordinary technology, bringing the aesthetics of technology to global consumers through smart devices.
As part of the mandate, Gozoop will be creating a dedicated Omni-channel Consumer Experience Team (CET), which will be handling digital customer support for the brand. Key responsibilities will include monitoring chatter around the brand online, handling queries and complaints, providing timely resolution, amplifying positive stories and deriving actionable business insights for the brand.
Commenting on this win, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & co-founder, Gozoop said, “In today’s ever evolving world, customers look to the digital platform to engage with their favourite brands. With our always-on and alert team, we look forward to helping OPPO leverage digital to its maximum potential.”
Premkumar Iyer, national operations head said, “We are thrilled to have OPPO on board. Both OPPO and Gozoop believe that the consumer should be at the centre of everything we do. This same philosophy is what will make us set new benchmarks for online customer service and generate great consumer success stories.”