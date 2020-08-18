Gozoop wins Digital duties for Zee Zindagi

As part of the digital duties, Gozoop will manage the brand’s presence across social media and other digital platforms.
Gozoop – One of India’s leading digital-first integrated marketing companies has successfully retained the Digital duties for Zee Zindagi, one of India's fastest growing entertainment networks. As part of the digital duties, Gozoop will manage the brand’s presence across social media and other digital platforms.
Zee recently brought back Zindagi with an aim to reinforce its commitment to bring forth the multi-cultural narratives that resonates with audiences, with the belief in its philosophy that art knows no nation, boundary or religion.
The mandate also entails Gozoop to strengthen the brands digital presence and create new avenues for consumer engagement. Along with providing out of the box communication strategies to strengthen brand awareness on digital platforms including social media and search engines. The long term association aims to integrate the digital presence across platforms and build content seamlessly across all platforms.
Speaking on the partnership, Shailja Kejriwal, chief creative officer — special projects, Zee Entertainment, said, “Zindagi has always been appreciated for its premium content and culturally rich stories. As we now expand our content offering, it is important to have the right partners who will help us strengthen our further growth. The team at Gozoop mirrors our vision and we are confident that their expertise will significantly add to our journey.
Commenting on the win, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & co-founder, Gozoop said, “Over the past few months OTT platforms has witnessed significant growth and usage. With years of proven experience in crafting stories especially for the digital ecosystem, Gozoop is proud to partner with Zee Zindagi to help it accelerate and win in this new world.“