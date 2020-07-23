Gozoop wins PR and digital mandate for Plix

Commenting on the partnership, Rishubh Satiya, founder & CEO, Plix said, “At Plix we strive to provide the best of plant nutrition and solving daily problems of everyday individuals. The dairy loving country though is now making a steady shift to plant based diet however lack of awareness and myths associated with the subject still prevents consumers from adopting to dietary supplements. With our strategic communications partner, Gozoop we aim to debunk the myths and educate our consumers with the right information of adopting plant based supplements for their health benefits. We look forward to also build a large scale influencer community who advocates the pureness of Plix products.”