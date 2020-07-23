Gozoop wins PR and digital mandate for Plix

Gozoop, India’s leading digital-first integrated marketing companies has won the Public Relations and influencer outreach mandate for a plant based nourisher: Plix.
Plix is a plant-based protein brand owned by Satiya Nutraceuticals pvt ltd. With an objective to change the nutrition landscape in India, the brand was founded in February, 2019 and has a presence all over India. Plix is a clean and organic plant-protein powder that contains no added sugar or artificial flavours, is gluten free and caters to fuel the everyday protein needs of individuals.
As part of the mandate, Gozoop dedicated Public Relations team will be handling brand enhancement and influencer engagement for the brand. Key responsibilities will include strategic counselling and planning, media relations along with amplifying positive stories, crisis management and building influencer community for the brand.
Commenting on the partnership, Rishubh Satiya, founder & CEO, Plix said, “At Plix we strive to provide the best of plant nutrition and solving daily problems of everyday individuals. The dairy loving country though is now making a steady shift to plant based diet however lack of awareness and myths associated with the subject still prevents consumers from adopting to dietary supplements. With our strategic communications partner, Gozoop we aim to debunk the myths and educate our consumers with the right information of adopting plant based supplements for their health benefits. We look forward to also build a large scale influencer community who advocates the pureness of Plix products.”
Commenting on this win, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO& co-founder, Gozoop said, ““Winning the Public Relation for Plix reinforces our position as the leading 360 integrated marketing company in the country. As a team we understand their communication needs and will develop sustainable strategies to help Plix win in this new world.”