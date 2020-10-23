Gozoop Wins the Creative Digital Mandate For British Council Examinations and English Services India

Janhavi Iyer, Associate Director-Content Strategy, Gozoop said, “ With this digital creative mandate, we look forward to re-imagining a well-loved brand and its communication in the digital-age. As Gozoop, we have long believed that a strong understanding of consumer behaviour in the digital space is the key to creating meaningful communication and creative ideas that truly connect with people. And this win is a decisive step in our journey towards maximising the potential of the digital-ecosystem when powered by creativity at its core.”