Gracenote debuts Content Connect platform for programme-level CTV ad targeting

Gracenote, Nielsen’s metadata business, has introduced Content Connect, a new platform designed to support more granular CTV ad planning, buying and reporting. The tool provides agencies, brands, SSPs and DSPs with access to Gracenote’s standardised programme-level metadata, allowing ad deals to be built and activated around specific content signals.

Advertisment

The system is built on Gracenote’s content ID graph, which structures programme metadata under a single taxonomy and links titles through unique identifiers. The company positions this shared framework as a way to help buyers and sellers work with consistent content definitions across multiple CTV environments.

“Gracenote data is widely recognized as the media industry’s gold-standard for powering consumer entertainment search and discovery broadly,” said Kanishk Prasad, VP of Product at Gracenote. “By opening up access to content-based signals which enable smarter CTV ad targeting and better campaign performance, we’re taking a big step towards giving advertisers transparency, control and maximum scale across all CTV platforms.”

The platform provides visibility into metadata such as genre, rating and mood, enabling more controlled bidding and programme-level brand safety management. Gracenote’s metadata and TMS IDs remain embedded across major entertainment platforms, forming part of the company’s long-standing role in powering search, discovery and engagement tools.