Grapes Digital bags the Digital AOR and Communication Mandate for Ed-tech platform Suraasa

As part of the win, the agency will be responsible for media buying and planning to achieve all the marketing objectives of the brand. Apart from that, it will also focus on providing creative solutions, digital branding and strategy, content planning for social media marketing along public relations to enhance the brand’s proposition in the sector.

Commenting on the partnership, Rishabh Khanna, founder andcCognitive Scientist Suraasa, said, “Our vision of helping teachers grow in their career is a unique idea for everyone out there and it takes very thought-through marketing and creative strategies to reach our niche as well as make them take the desired action. We look forward to establishing this new partnership with the agency and are confident that the team at Grapes will play a key role in helping us achieve our vision.”