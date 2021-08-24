Grapes Digital bags the Integrated Marketing and Communication Mandate for Luxury Ride

Commenting on the partnership, Sumit Garg, MD & co-founder of Luxury Ride, said, “India is a huge market for vehicles and poses a very high potential for luxury cars. The sales of pre-owned luxury cars in India have witnessed a sharp increase over the past few years, and the demand continues across varied markets. The pre-owned luxury vehicle market is getting more organized with easy access to finance, annual maintenance contracts, and lower entry prices. We want to work towards strengthening Luxury Ride presence in the media landscape and chose Grapes to facilitate the same for us. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Grapes Digital. The agency will deliver 360-degree communication strategies that are relevant to the current market condition.