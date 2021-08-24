Grapes Digital bags the Integrated Marketing and Communication Mandate for Luxury Ride

The agency will service the account from its New Delhi office.
Successfully serving the industry of pre-owned luxury cars, Luxury Ride has assigned its first time Integrated marketing and Communication (PR) mandate to Grapes Digital, India’s fastest-growing digital-first marketing agency. The agency will service the account from its New Delhi office.
As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for executing integrated marketing duties of the brand such as marketing and branding strategies, creative conceptualization and execution, media planning and buying, content planning for social media marketing, technology services, along public relations. Grapes will also manage to scale up the brand’s social media presence, and persistence will be built and managed on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.
Commenting on the partnership, Sumit Garg, MD & co-founder of Luxury Ride, said, “India is a huge market for vehicles and poses a very high potential for luxury cars. The sales of pre-owned luxury cars in India have witnessed a sharp increase over the past few years, and the demand continues across varied markets. The pre-owned luxury vehicle market is getting more organized with easy access to finance, annual maintenance contracts, and lower entry prices. We want to work towards strengthening Luxury Ride presence in the media landscape and chose Grapes to facilitate the same for us. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Grapes Digital. The agency will deliver 360-degree communication strategies that are relevant to the current market condition.
Commenting on the win, Himanshu Arya, founder and CEO, Grapes Digital, said, “This is an exciting opportunity for Grapes and we are delighted to have a brand like Luxury Ride-on board and hope to serve their growth ambitions. Pre-owned luxury car market has seen a significant surge in their growth-the industry is evolving and taking the route of digitalization to serve its customer better. We look forward to charting the brand’s journey and strengthen its position in the market. Grapes will be focusing on creating engaging, appealing and innovative digital campaigns for the brand to help reach the target audiences.”
Luxuryride.in is India’s largest & fastest growing multi-brand pre-owned luxury car player. Since its beginning, it has successfully served the industry of pre-owned luxury cars. With a courteous and friendly team of sales professionals, the brand is dedicated to provide the best in class service. The company has a presence in 6 cities across north India – Delhi, Gurugram, Karnal, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Dehradun. The brand delivers end-to-end solutions as well as best-in-class sales & service support to its customers.