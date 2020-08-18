Grapes Digital wins digital marketing mandate for Cholayil

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed by the agency's Delhi & Mumbai office.
Cholayil, personal goods manufacturer has awarded its digital marketing mandate to Grapes Digital, a digital first agency. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed by the agency's Delhi & Mumbai office.
The agency will be strategizing and providing digital marketing services for popular Cholayil brands such as Medimix, Cuticura, and Krishna Thulasi which includes the brands’ existing product portfolio and upcoming launches. Grapes Digital will be managing Digital Marketing and Social Media Strategy along with Influencer management for the entire product portfolio under Cholayil.
Speaking on the win, Himanshu Arya, founder and CEO, Grapes Digital said, “We are glad to partner with Cholayil and find ourselves fortunate enough that we get a chance to work with a brand having a legacy and in-depth study of Ayurveda. We look forward to creating interesting campaigns for them to further enhance their digital media presence.”
Commenting on the partnership, Ashish Ohlyan, head of marketing, Cholayil said ”We found Grapes Digital’s work engaging and delivering on the parameters similar to our business objectives. Our entire brand portfolio particularly Medimix are on a high growth trajectory. We needed a partner who can support us in our digital journey to exponentially reach out to our audience and build a strong digital presence for all the brands. We are looking forward to a great partnership with Grapes Digital to take Medimix and other brands to newer heights.
Pradeep Cholayil, chairman and managing director, Cholayil added “There’s a paradigm shift in the Digital landscape due to the current Covid situation. More and more people are not only consuming digital media but also shopping online. In these changing times, it’s of prime importance that we up our Digital presence and marketing initiatives to remain relevant for digital audiences. Grapes Digital’s strong track record and capabilities have assured us that they will help all our brands reach the level we need and achieve our objectives.
Grapes Digital is a decade old full- fledged digital marketing agency, nurturing digital marketing and advocacy for brands of national & international repute. Over the last 10 years, the agency has expanded to a team strength of 180+ people, with offices in Delhi and Mumbai. Their motto is to create relevant, engaging & interactive digital content and experiences that captivate users. Their core business is strategy, technology and digital media with a full range of digital solutions.