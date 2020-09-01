Grapes Digital wins digital marketing mandate for SAFEKIND

Speaking on the win, Himanshu Arya, founder and CEO, Grapes Digital said, “We are glad to partner with SAFEKIND as we have grown from being a digital agency to an agency for the new normal world. We are very fortunate that SAFEKIND has appointed us and trusted us to be their communications partners for all marketing initiatives. It is an exciting opportunity and we are looking forward to delivering result-oriented strategies through the creative use of the digital worls.”