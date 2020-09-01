Grapes Digital wins digital marketing mandate for SAFEKIND

The agency will be strategizing and providing digital marketing services for SAFEKIND.
Mankind Pharma’s step closer to a safer India with SAFEKIND, one of the leading Pharma Manufacturing Companies in India has awarded its digital marketing mandate to Grapes Digital, a digital first agency. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed by the agency's Delhi & Mumbai office.
Speaking on the win, Himanshu Arya, founder and CEO, Grapes Digital said, “We are glad to partner with SAFEKIND as we have grown from being a digital agency to an agency for the new normal world. We are very fortunate that SAFEKIND has appointed us and trusted us to be their communications partners for all marketing initiatives. It is an exciting opportunity and we are looking forward to delivering result-oriented strategies through the creative use of the digital worls.”
Commenting on the partnership, Joy Chatterjee, DGM, Mankind Pharma, said “We are very happy to bring Grapes Digital on board as our partners to handle the mandate of creative and digital. We found Grapes Digital’s work engaging and delivering on the parameters similar to our business objectives. Grapes Digital bring their insights on brand building in the creative space and in our digital journey we want to exponentially reach out to our audience and build a strong digital presence. We are looking forward to a great partnership with Grapes Digital to take SAFEKIND to newer heights”.