Grapes wins the Digital AOR mandate for CP Plus

CP Plus, an advanced security and surveillance solutions company, has signed Grapes, an integrated marketing agency, for its digital AOR mandate. The agency won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch and will service the account from its New Delhi office.
Grapes will look after the brand’s 360-degree digital presence, from social media creatives to digital campaigns.
As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for executing the digital duties of the brand, such as media planning and buying, creative and digital branding and strategy, and SEO.
Speaking on the development, Ananmay Khemka, executive director, CP Plus, said, “In the last few years, CP Plus has witnessed unmatched growth. We are quite enthusiastic to expand our business. Thus, digital plays a crucial role in building the business.
We are impressed with Grapes' vision for our brand. We are quite optimistic that Grapes' expertise and nuanced understanding of digital media will fuel our vision”.
Commenting on the win, Shradha Agarwal, CEO and Co-Founder Grapes, said, “We are pleased to associate with CP Plus as their digital partner. With a strategic approach and creative thinking, we look forward to creating great work in new and unprecedented directions for the brand.
With our expertise in digital solutions, we strive to increase the visibility of the brand and create top-of-the-mind recall value amongst consumers”.