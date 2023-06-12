Grapes wins digital mandate of OT India

Grapes, an integrated communications agency, onboards OT India, from the house of Origin Tea Collective, a wellness tea brand that strives to provide the highest quality teas direct from the source. The account was won post a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced by the agency’s Delhi office.
As per the mandate, Grapes will be handling the brand’s overall social media communications and media responsibilities, along with influencer marketing and e-commerce initiatives. The scope of work also expands to include product shoots and certain offline content development for the brand.
The aim with this partnership is to further cement OT India’s presence among the Indian audience and highlight its proposition of bringing expertly-selected, freshest quality teas to the consumers.
Expressing excitement on the partnership, Gulshan Kumar Magon, founder, chairman and CEO, OT India said, “India is a heritage rich country with a huge tea-loving consumer base, who take the tea business very seriously. Well, so do we! Which is why we are thrilled to reach this audience who appreciates our commitment to excellence. We are confident in Grapes’ expertise and their innovative approach to assist us in this endeavour.”
The agency has already made headway towards achieving the brand goals, by actioning influencer marketing efforts with key influencers and tea enthusiasts like ‘Delhi Food Nest’. Moreover, the agency has also showcased the unique qualities and traditional craftsmanship behind OT India’s blends through beautifully designed posters.
Shradha Agarwal, co-founder & CEO, Grapes outlines her vision for the brand and the partnership, saying, “The Indian consumer is undergoing a fundamental shift in income and consumption structure. With the High Income and Upper/Middle Income households primed to increase by 5% and 13% respectively by 2030, the consumers are becoming more quality-conscious, with a focus on design and aesthetics of the products. I believe that OT India is uniquely positioned to cater to these evolving consumer preferences with its premium mass market products. So, by leveraging strategic and engaging content, we plan to foster a deeper connection between OT India and its target audience, ultimately driving brand awareness and customer engagement.”