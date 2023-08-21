Grapes wins the Digital AOR mandate for AcneStar

Commenting on this partnership, Joy Chatterjee, associate vice president - sales & marketing, Mankind Pharma, said, "We are delighted to have Grapes on board as the digital AOR partner for AcneStar. Grapes demonstrated a deep understanding of our brand's essence and presented compelling ideas that align seamlessly with our brand vision. With their extensive experience and creative skill, we are confident that this partnership will play a pivotal role in further elevating AcneStar's brand positioning."