Great Galleon Ventures appoints ^ a tom network as the creative & media partner for Rascal

Abhik Santara, CEO & director at ^ a t o m network, expresses excitement about the collaboration, stating, "What a sexy brand name and category to work with! The brand's clear vision on the product, market, and creative excellence aligns with our approach. Rascal aims to provide an easy-drinking experience that transcends the intrinsic value of the drink. Our goal is to make it a cult brand by capturing the attitude of young consumers and expressing that in all forms and mediums, creating a unique space in the alcobev industry. This is what makes advertising truly exciting for us."