Great Galleon Ventures appoints ^ a tom network as the creative & media partner for Rascal

Rascal is a ready to drink brand by Great Galleon Ventures.
Great Galleon Ventures , the manufacturer and marketeer of multiple alcobev brands has announced the launch of its ready to drink brand called, Rascal. The company has appointed ^ a tom network as the creative & media partner for Rascal.
Suramya Kedia, V.P. of strategy and brand growth, expresses her enthusiasm for the brand's launch, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce Rascal to the Indian market during a period of tremendous demand for unique and innovative drinking experiences. With three flavors catering to diverse tastes and occasions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality products and drinking experiences to the evolving Indian consumer."
Abhik Santara, CEO & director at ^ a t o m network, expresses excitement about the collaboration, stating, "What a sexy brand name and category to work with! The brand's clear vision on the product, market, and creative excellence aligns with our approach. Rascal aims to provide an easy-drinking experience that transcends the intrinsic value of the drink. Our goal is to make it a cult brand by capturing the attitude of young consumers and expressing that in all forms and mediums, creating a unique space in the alcobev industry. This is what makes advertising truly exciting for us."