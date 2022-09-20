‘Great Inspires Great’: WeWork India’s Latest Brand Campaign Challenges you to Move Beyond Good and Achieve Your Great

Commenting on their new film, Megha Agarwal, head of brand and marketing, WeWork India said, “ Every individual aspires to unlock their true potential and be great at what they love doing. At WeWork, we understand this need and our brand campaign celebrates individuals who are fuelled by their passion and do not believe in slowing down until they've achieved their goals. The campaign is a thoughtful celebration of our core values, from the aspiration to inspire greatness amongst today’s professionals to the inclusive and collaborative community that we have built for them to thrive. With ‘Great Inspires Great’ we are aiming to demystify the normalisation of being just good in a workplace, and encourage enterprises and individuals to discover their version of great. Even the choice of the digital medium is very intentional and we have parked significant spends for a 360 degree campaign that will ensure maximum engagement and reach amongst the audiences and consumers. Not just that, but it will also be amplified across all our 40+ spaces nationally, making it a truly expansive campaign. Over the years, the riveting scale of WeWork India's campaigns has always struck a chord with our audience, and we hope to only raise the bar with this one”