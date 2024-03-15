GreatWhite Electricals launches #ShockinglyBright campaign with LumaPro LED range ft. Varun Sharma

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The ad film has been conceptualised and crafted by TheSmallBigIdea.
GreatWhite Electricals, a home electricals brand, launched its latest campaign #ShockinglyBright, featuring its product line of LumaPro LED range. As a part of this launch, GreatWhite Electricals unveiled an ad film, across television, digital and social media platforms in eight languages.
The brand film released as part of the #ShockinglyBright campaign is one of three ad films conceptualised and crafted by TheSmallBigIdea for GreatWhite Electricals’ LumaPro LED range.
With ‘Lighting up the world, in a shocking manner’, as its core messaging, the ad film, featuring actor Varun Sharma, traces the journey of the LumaPro LED range of products, from discovery to end use case. The brand film created by TheSmallBigIdea aims to redefine innovation, ensuring that even on mute, the film conveys the essence of lighting solutions, making it a compelling choice for consumers. Setting the tone of the ad film is an old-school comedy vibe with retro music and different cinematic styles.
Speaking about the brand’s leadership, Hemang Shah, MD, GreatWhite Global, said, “At GreatWhite, we envision a safer and a brighter future for homes nationwide. The brand films beautifully communicate the core features of this LED range. With the launch of our campaign #ShockinglyBright, we aim to illuminate not just spaces, but minds too, fostering a culture where brightness is not just a luxury but a necessity.”
Shhailja Chopra, GM – marketing & brand communications, GreatWhite Global further added, “The campaign is reflective of our idea of Varun being the perfect fit for the #ShockinglyBright range since he is superb in terms of expression and has a strong audience pull. Our collaboration with TheSmallBigIdea was a fruitful experience. These extremely passionate bunch of people with a great sense of creativity knew exactly what we expected and delivered results par excellence. This campaign will definitely strike the right chord and build recall for a longer run.”
Commenting on creating the brand films, Manish Solanki, COO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, said, “We are delighted to have partnered with GreatWhite Electricals in their mission to ‘Lighting up the world, in a shocking manner’. We had an incredible experience working with Varun Sharma, his humour and charm have added a comic essence that truly justifies the ad films.”