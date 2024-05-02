GreatWhite Electricals unveils 'Har Ghar Banega Beautiful Sight' campaign with Tiger Shroff & Malavika Mohanan

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
GreatWhite Electricals, an Indian home electricals brand, launched its latest ad campaign Har Ghar Banega Beautiful Sight showcasing ‘Captain Great’ featuring actors Tiger Shroff and Malavika Mohanan.
In this campaign they play the role of home inspector and talk about how GreatWhite is ‘Great Home Certified’ for their SecureX Wires & cables. The ad film will be promoted across television, digital and social media platforms.
As per the company, collaborating with Mohanan will enable the brand to connect with a broader female audience and expand its reach in the southern region. Additionally, two more commercials featuring different product lines are set to be released soon.
Speaking about the brand’s leadership, Hemang Shah, MD, GreatWhite Global, said, “After successfully assisting customers in India and abroad, we have solidified our belief in offering cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to meet evolving consumer needs. Our mission is to equip homes with high-quality products that meet consumer expectations at competitive prices while producing exceptional results in terms of product range. Our goal in creating this advertisement film was to establish stronger bonds with both our current and potential consumers, particularly by simplifying product awareness to make it lucid for our audience.
Shhailja Chopra, general manager – marketing and brand communications, GreatWhite, added, “Through our latest ad campaign, ‘Captain Great,’ we aim to resonate with our consumers on a deeper level by emphasising the importance of safety and quality in every household. By featuring Tiger Shroff and Malavika Mohanan, we not only bring star power but also authenticity to our message of reliability and trustworthiness. We believe this campaign will not only reinforce our brand's commitment to excellence but also forge stronger connections with our consumers, particularly the younger demographic.”